Johnnie Walker has announced that it will sponsor the Trace Awards and Summit 2025 which will take place on February 24–26, 2025 at the Mora Zanzibar Resort. The event will be a celebration of Africa music.

The Trace Awards and Summit 2025 will celebrate African music and talent across 24 categories, with Johnnie Walker sponsoring two awards i.e. Song of the Year and Best Newcomer.

The Trace Summit 2025 will be a two-day summit will bring together creative minds, industry leaders, and cultural enthusiasts for thought-provoking discussions, masterclasses, and panels. Topics will range from technology’s role in the creative economy to branding strategies and the future of African entertainment.

The Trace Awards 2025 will honour outstanding achievements in African music across 24 categories and the ceremony will take place on February 26, 2025. You can vote for your favourite African musicians here traceawards.plus. Voting closes on February 15, 2025.

Representing Kenya, Bien Aime stands out as the only nominee in the Best Artist – Eastern Africa category, showcasing Kenya’s contribution to the global music scene.

Commenting on the partnership, Jean Okech-Nyawara, Head of Marketing – Spirits Portfolio at EABL, said: “The Trace Awards and Summit 2025 are more than an event; they are a celebration of the incredible talent and innovation coming out of Kenya and Africa. As Johnnie Walker, we are honoured to play a part in elevating these voices and showcasing the power of progress through platforms that inspire and empower.”

Alvin Mbugua, General Manager – Spirits, EABL, added: “At Johnnie Walker, we believe that creativity and progress go hand in hand. This partnership with Trace allows us to celebrate the bold African voices driving global music trends while inspiring future generations to dream big and walk boldly. We are excited to raise the bar for African creatives by giving talented artists a platform to showcase their work while offering fans immersive and unforgettable experiences.”

In the lead-up to the event, another key highlight will be the Trace Awards Tour, which will visit major African cities, including Kenya. The tour will offer live performances and meet-and-greet opportunities with nominated artists. In Kenya, the event, set for January 30, 2025, will serve as a pre amble to the main awards ceremony. It will bring together the Kenyan music community to celebrate the nominees from Kenya and East Africa.