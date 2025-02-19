Shares

Kenyan music is exploding onto the global scene. Spotify’s 2024 Global Impact List is a testament to this, showcasing the growing international appetite for East African sounds. The list celebrates Kenyan artists who are breaking down borders and captivating audiences worldwide.

Leading the charge is Octopizzo, the Kibera rap king, whose eighth studio album, KICH KA’ LIECH, made waves in 2024. The album, a tribute to his late father and a symbol of resilience, resonates deeply with listeners.

The anticipation surrounding KICH KA’ LIECH was palpable, with Octopizzo keeping details under wraps until release. The title track, along with “Ler” and “Wiya Moko” (a collaboration with Akoth Jumadi), earned him a spot on the Global Impact List, making him one of only two Kenyan artists, alongside Bien, to have four songs featured.

A striking trend highlighted by the list is the prevalence of collaborations. Every song in the top 10 is a joint effort, from Bien and Bensoul’s “Extra Pressure” to Wadagliz and From the Hood Music’s viral hit “ANGUKA NAYO.”

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasizes this: “Kenyan artists are making waves at home and abroad, and we at Spotify are proud to support their journey. Their music is reaching new audiences, creating opportunities, and showcasing Kenya’s vibrant culture to the world.”

2024 GLOBAL IMPACT LIST KENYA

1. Mr.Tee, Tenorboy, prod.chacha – DIGII III TRAILER

2. Mr.Tee, Tenorboy, prod.chacha – DIGII III

3. Bensoul, Bien – Extra Pressure

4. CamelPhat, Idd Aziz, Shimza – BADO

5. Adil, Karun, Nanku – Classmate

6. Joshua Baraka, Mr.Tee, Tenorboy – DIGII IV

7. Blaiz Fayah, Boutross, Mafio House – Position

8. Jeff Kaale, soave lofi – Honey Mint

9. Hendrick Sam, Karun, Msaki, NNAVY – Let Me

10. Kemena, Nikita Kering’ – Let You Down

11. Octopizzo – MTUME

12. Jeff Kaale, eleven – Euphorie

13. Idd Aziz, Wail Bouri – Jogolo

14. AJAY (Buruklynboyz), DYANA CODS – Set It

15. From The Hood Music, Wadagliz – ANGUKA NAYO

16. Bareno, Idd Aziz, Lakwister – Limbi

17. Jeff Kaale, soave lofi – Afternoon Cohiba

18. Octopizzo – Kich Ka’ Liech

19. Bien, Fally Ipupa – Ma Cherie (Remix)

20. JZyNo, Willy Paul – Kuu Kuu

21. Hyperverb, Karun, Restrained – Lost In The Rave

22. Ayanfe, Bien, DJ OBI – Take Me Away (feat. Ayanfe and Bien)

23. Blinky Bill, GoldLink – Compare

24. Dan Bay, Gobi Desert Collective, Idd Aziz – Hale

25. Karun, Nanku – Capital