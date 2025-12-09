Shares

Kenyans are flocking to podcasts that reflect their lives, celebrate their vulnerability, and provide authentic local context, turning digital communities into real-world phenomena.

Leading the charge is So This Is Love, hosted by Julia Gaitho (Jules). With episodes like “Sophia & Bumpy” and “Grace & Malcolm” dominating the top podcast episodes chart, the show’s success points to a deep hunger for unscripted Kenyan reality where vulnerability is celebrated rather than concealed.

Following closely in second place is The97sPodcast. If So This Is Love is the healing session, The97sPodcast is the “raucous hang-out spot” afterwards. Hosts Trevor, Frank, and Dante (the self-proclaimed 3MenArmy) have turned casual banter into a fine art, resonating with a Gen Z audience who see their own chaotic lives reflected in the trio’s conversations.

The evolution of local content is clear, moving the “bored-at-home” genre into high-production storytelling and curated humour:

Mic Cheque Podcast (4th Place): With hosts Chaxy, Mariah, and Mwass, the show has moved beyond simple gossip to become a definitive archive of Kenyan entertainment history.

The Sandwich Podcast (9th Position): This show continues to serve up the high-energy, specific humour that characterizes Nairobi’s youth culture.

Perhaps the most significant trend of 2025 is the physical migration of these digital communities. The podcast studio is no longer enough; creators are now filling auditoriums.

The Sandwich Podcast has transformed its Sandwich Sundays into must-attend calendar events, seamlessly blending live recording with a music festival atmosphere.

The Messy Inbetween, hosted by Murugi Munyi and Lydia K.M., is utilizing its “TMI” brand to expand into live experiences that feel like massive girls’ trips, strengthening the bond between hosts and listeners.

Wellness advocate Adelle Onyango’s Legally Clueless continues to lead the way, hosting group therapy workshops that offer tangible value beyond the regular episodes.

The growing significance of this live culture was spotlighted on September 6, 2025, when Spotify hosted live podcast sessions in Kenya featuring both The Messy Inbetween and So This is Love, attracting attendees countrywide.

The charts reveal that Kenyan listeners are tuning in to learn as well as be entertained.

On The Mkurugenzi Podcast, Abel Mutua flexes his storytelling abilities, captivating audiences with nothing but a microphone and a memory.

Financially Incorrect with Barrack Bukusi has become essential listening for a generation navigating modern Kenya’s complex economics, debunking money myths one episode at a time.

Spotify 2025 Top Podcasts in Kenya

1 So This Is Love 2 The97sPodcast 3 The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett 4 Mic Cheque Podcast 5 The Mkurugenzi Podcast 6 The Messy Inbetween 7 The Mel Robbins Podcast 8 48 Laws Of Power, By Robert Greene (Full AudioBook) 9 The Sandwich Podcast 10 True Crime Kenya

Spotify 2025 Top Podcast Episodes in Kenya