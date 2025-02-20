Shares

South African musician Tyla has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify with her global hit Water. She is the first African solo artist to achieve this milestone.

This achievement places Tyla in an exclusive group of African artists who have reached the billion-stream mark on Spotify. It includes Wizkid, who achieved this feat through his feature on Drake’s One Dance, and Rema, whose collaboration with Selena Gomez on Calm Down also crossed the billion-stream threshold, and Tems who achieved this with her feature on Wait For U by Future also featuring Drake.

Originally released on 28 July 2023, Water quickly gained momentum after Tyla performed it live at the Giants of Africa Festival in Kigali, Rwanda, where a viral dance challenge was born. Blending Amapiano and R&B, the track resonated with audiences worldwide, climbing the charts and earning Tyla her first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024.

“We are incredibly proud of Tyla’s historic achievement,” said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music at Spotify in Africa. “This milestone is a testament to her talent, hard work, and the power of music to transcend borders. Tyla’s success is an inspiration to aspiring artists across Africa and the world, and we are honoured to have played a part in her journey.”

The Journey to One Billion Streams