Kenyan musician Idd Aziz is quietly becoming one of the country’s most influential musical exports.

His Afro-spiritual anthem Time (Mimi), a collaboration with Germany-based artist Dhali, tops Spotify’s newly released 2025 Global Impact List, which ranks the 30 Kenyan songs with the most international streams in the first half of the year. Also on the list are his genre crossing tracks Mentuliza with Anthony Keyrouz and Penda with JimmX.

Aziz’s music, a fusion of Afrohouse, Swahili rhythms, and spiritual undertones, isn’t just thriving on streaming platforms. It’s being danced to in Berlin nightclubs, Bali beach lounges and Lisbon’s late-night radio shows.

Spotify’s Global Impact List highlights a mix of established and emerging Kenyan talent, from Savara, Karun and Kato Change to Wakadinali, Nikita Kering and Bensoul. It spans afropop, alt-R&B, gengetone and afro-fusion.

Njerae’s Beg For It stands out as the only solo female Kenyan track on the list. Its raw, emotionally layered delivery has travelled far beyond Nairobi, and her selection as Spotify’s EQUAL Artist for June 2025 only affirms her rising influence.

Bien also appears multiple times on the list with international collaborations like All I Need and Safari, affirming his continued impact as a solo artist in his post–Sauti Sol era. Savara’s afro-fusion release Sianda is also gaining unexpected traction in diaspora-heavy corners of Europe.

Below is the full list of the 25 Kenyan songs with the most international streams so far this year.