Idd Aziz, a Kenyan Afrohouse artist, has made history as the first Kenyan to perform at the renowned Burning Man Festival in Nevada, USA. He delivered a captivating performance that blended traditional African rhythms with contemporary house beats, adding to a remarkable year that also saw him perform at Coachella 2025.
Aziz shared the stage with Grammy Award-winning South African DJ and producer Black Coffee. This achievement further establishes him as a global musical force and highlights Kenya’s growing influence in the international electronic music scene, showcasing the rising worldwide demand for African music.
Recently named the most streamed Kenyan artist internationally on the 2025 Global Impact List, Aziz is celebrated for his dynamic performances and his ability to connect cultures through his music. His success at Burning Man is considered a major milestone for the entire Kenyan music industry, paving the way for future generations of artists on the global stage.