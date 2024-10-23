Shares

Afrohouse musician and songwriter Idd Aziz has released his first Afrohouse solo single dubbed Fatuma. Over the years, Idd has collaborated with well-known Afrohouse artists to produce hit songs like Kamili, Lua, Kibe, Jogolo, and more.

Fatuma has been described as a soul-stirring single honoring the resilience and unwavering spirit of our forefathers. According to Aziz, this melody was their lifeline, a single shared bond to the loved ones they were so cruelly and violently being taken away from as they were shipped off towards an uncertain future.

As the slaves sang this song on the boats, their voices carried both a burden of desolation and hopefulness that allowed them to remain strong in light of unspeakable odds. When the slaves poured out their bleeding hearts, Fatuma turned their pains and anguish into the cry of brokenness hand in hand slit radically pulling unto a rise of powerful unity. Whispering through the echoes of Fatuma, they now draw courage from our elders knowing their memories were never far from heart. It was the anthem of their resilience, an assertion that despite conquering ground and adversity coming to bear, those bonds would endure.

For music lovers, Fatuma is anything but just a song. It is a melody that goes to show the will of humanity of the human race that kept on going inside even within its darkest hour. Listeners are assured of enjoying Idd Aziz’s powerful delivery and go back in time, back to feel the raw emotion of our predecessors, their courage and determination.