Spotify has announced that Kenyan music star Njerae as the EQUAL Africa Artist for June 2025. She is known for her talent and her soulful events where fans sing her songs word for word.

Njerae is an award winning, singer-songwriter and producer who has three albums to her name i.e. Unintentional (2022), Out With The Old (2024) and Four Letter and Word (2025). She will known for her popular jams that include the breakout hit OTD, Aki Sioni, Beg for it and Baki Pekee yako, a collaboration with Kenyan boy band Watendawili. She has also collaborated with other musicians such as Zaituni Wambui, Femi One, Lisa Odour, Mbithi, and Maali.

“This is such a huge opportunity for me and I’m super excited to have my face on such a platform,” she says of her EQUAL Africa recognition. “It’s such an amazing program especially that focuses on putting women on top, empowering them, and I love that. It’s something that pushes us, and it’s a huge honor.” Said Njerae

She adds, “A quote I live by is ‘Dress for the job you want, and not the one you have.’ Again, I never let being a woman interfere with my journey. I’m going to keep pushing and going after what I want regardless of my gender, and I will not dim my light for anything because I’m a woman.”

Last year, Njerae has signed a music deal with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA). According to Njarae, the new deal with Universal Music Group will provide resources and expertise that will help her create better music and grow her fan base.

Njarae’s music journey began at the Sauti Academy, before she made a name for herself in live music circles. She has played at numerous festivals including Wazi Wazi Festival and Blankets & Wine.