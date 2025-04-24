Shares

New data from Spotify has shown substantial global growth for Kenyan artists, showcasing the country’s increasing influence in the international music scene.

Some of the top Kenyan musicians on Spotify include Bien, Watendawili, Njerae, Charisma, Idd Aziz, Bensoul, Barbara Wangui, Nes Mburu, and Sofiya Nzau. Three Kenyan musicians, Idd Aziz, Barbara Wangui, and Sofiya Nzau, have one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In 2024, Kenyan artists were discovered by first-time listeners over 95 million times on Spotify, highlighting the growing international appetite for Kenya’s diverse musical landscape. This discovery trend spans various genres including Gengetone, Afro-pop, Benga, and contemporary fusion sounds that blend traditional Kenyan elements with global influences.

Key highlights from the data include:

Hundreds of Kenyan artists were featured on Spotify’s influential editorial playlists in 2024

Global listeners spend on average over 120,000 hours enjoying Kenyan music

Users worldwide have created more than 16 million playlists featuring Kenyan artists

Local consumption of Kenyan music has grown by an extraordinary 277% over the past three years

Kenya’s music exports increased by 94% during the same period

Streams for female Kenyan artists from markets outside Kenya grew by 98% in 2024

Kenyan artists continue seeing millions of plays on Spotify globally

“These figures demonstrate that Kenyan music is no longer just a regional phenomenon but a significant player on the global stage,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify Head of Music for Africa. “The growth both domestically and internationally creates opportunities for Kenyan artists and the broader cultural economy. What we’re witnessing is the result of incredible talent combined with digital accessibility that allows these unique sounds to reach audiences worldwide.”