Shares

Spotify has announced Afropop sensation Yemi Alade as the EQUAL Artist for September this year. The recognition comes after the release of her tenth album, Rebel Queen.

The award-winning singer’s performances and powerful voice have earned her recognition worldwide, allowing her to represent African music on international platforms.

In her music career, Alade has collaborated with global superstars including Beyoncé, Angélique Kidjo, Awilo Longomba, Sauti Sol, and more. She has also toured the world, showcasing the richness and beauty of African music, captivating audiences across continents and cultures.

Announcing this month’s EQUAL artist, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said, “Spotify’s EQUAL Africa program is dedicated to empowering female voices in Africa, spotlighting artists who continue to push boundaries with their artistry. Yemi Alade exemplifies the calibre of talent the program aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with Yemi Alade and will continue to use the EQUAL Africa program to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping to showcase their incredible talents to a global audience”.

With a career that has spanned over a decade, Yemi Alade has established herself as one of the most prominent and influential female artists in Africa.

In an interview, Yemi dished some surprising facts about herself and gave us a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

One surprising thing my fans don’t know about me is that despite this energy I exude I’m actually an introvert. Some would say I’m an introvert who likes to go out just to eat food! How would we call that? A “food-trovert” maybe?

When did you realize that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I’ve always loved music but I realized that I always knew that my voice had an effect on people and I loved that effect because it meant that I could connect with them even without touching them, without speaking directly to them. I felt a vibration that I enjoyed. It became a career after I won a talent show in 2010 and since then my life has been on the road chasing music and making music.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

As a kid, I was really blessed to grow up in a big family and the age ranges of the family members were far and wide so I got the opportunity to listen to music that was even older than my age range. I fell in love with music from the likes of Sunny Adé King, Shina Peters, Onyeka Onwenu, and Christy Essien. There’s a long list of African artists I was listening to at a very young age and that really opened my palette to the huge range of music that we have.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

My music is a perfect blend of a high-life pop, R’n’B, and afrobeat. It’s a beautiful blend that is inspired by a bit of jazz or blues here and there. If you listen closely you’ll pick the tones. I don’t like to be in a box but I know that my music is a fusion of African sounds, and the core of my music is African rhythm.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

The beautiful thing about dreams is that you envision them in your sleep, but the crazy part is that you have to dream while awake to achieve them. It is an unending journey so if you dread following your dreams, then maybe that dream is not yours. You need to go back to bed and dream another dream because it’s not going to work. That’s what I would say.