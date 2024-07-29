Shares

Yemi Alade has released ‘Rebel Queen’, her tenth album. The 16-track album features collaborations with various artists including Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens and Kenya’s Femi One in ‘Baddie Remix’, Angelique Kidjo in ‘African Woman’ and Innoss’B in Lipeka.

From AfroPop, Dancehall, Amapiano, Lingala, Afrobeats to Reggae and R&B, ‘Rebel Queen’ is a cocktail of different genres with multiple flavours that will appeal to every single music lover from any corner of the world. The second single off the new album, ‘Peace & Love’ featuring 8-time GRAMMY-winning Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley, is a reggae-infused duet imagining a borderless Africa in a utopia where war, disease, and injustice would not exist but peace and love.

This release follows ‘Tomorrow’, the first single off ‘Rebel Queen’ that has amassed over 7.5 million YouTube views in just a month since release. The timeless piece honors the aspirations of the future and the ongoing pursuit of turning them into achievements.

‘Rebel Queen’ also speaks of Yemi Alade’s bold spirit and global domination to a great degree. “I am a true rebel in words and in action. I have always charted my own course and walked the path less traveled. A lot of albums tend to have monotony in genre and style and it bores me easily most times. This album has something new, old and borrowed. Every song is unique and a capsule of my thoughts, melodies and truck load of nostalgia. All the collaborations excite me! I couldn’t wait to share, especially because I am a fan of these artists,” Yemi says.

Yemi Alade is the first African female AfroPop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single ‘Johnny’, which is also one of the most viewed music videos from Africa and one of the biggest Afrobeats songs globally. In 2023, she scooped The Best Music Video award for ‘Baddie’ at the Trace Awards.

Her discography includes ‘Mamapiano’ EP in 2023, ‘African Baddie’ in 2022, ‘Queendoncom’ in 2021, ‘Empress’ in 2020, ‘Woman of Steel’ in 2019, ‘Black Magic & Deluxe Version’ in 2017, ‘Mama Afrique EP’ in 2017, ‘Mama Africa – The Diary of an African Woman’ in 2016 and ‘King of Queens’ in 2014. Yemi was also featured in Beyoncé’s compilation album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ on ‘Don’t Jealous Me’.