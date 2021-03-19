Shares

Apple Music has launched a collection of original and exclusive content from some of Africa’s biggest artists, dubbed Africa to the World. Some of the artists featured include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage and AKA, Tems, Elaine, Fireboy DML, Sha Sha, Joeboy and Omah Lay.

Apple Music has been championing the work of artists, songwriters, producers and DJs from all over Africa, shining the global spotlight on the creative talent across the continent.

Africa to the World’s mission extends also features art, with renowned South African illustrator and street artist Karabo Poppy (of Soweto Towers, Nike and Budweiser fame) the genius behind the campaign’s striking artwork.

The collection also includes every episode of Africa Now Radio with Cuppy. It features exclusive interviews with Davido, Tiwa Savage, Jux, Nasty C, Mr Eazi, Rayvanny, Cassper Nyovest, Navy Kenzo, Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade and Olamide, among others. It also features exclusive radio and video interviews with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden, Nadeska, Dotty, Cuppy and Zane Lowe speaking to Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Black Coffee, DJ Spinall, Simi, Amaarae and AKA.

Apple Music’s Song Stories dive into the creative process and inspirations behind the hits from artists such as Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Joeboy, Davido, Elaine, Adekunle Gold and Sha Sha.

Exclusive guest playlists from Africa’s biggest artists and personalities including Sauti Sol, Don Jazzy, Denola Grey, and Diamond Platnumz are also included in the collection.

Africa to the World also houses Apple Music 1’s One Mixes from some of Africa’s biggest DJs, exclusive Boiler Room mixes, track by track artist interviews, original documentaries and exclusive project videos.