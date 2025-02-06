Shares

Madfun has announced that it will be hosting Burna Boy at Uhuru Gardens on March 1, 2025 for the MadfunXperience.

Nairobi fans are in for a world-class musical experience as Burna Boy brings his iconic band, The Outsiders, to the MadfunXperience. Known for their electrifying live performances, the band will deliver Afrofusion hits, powerful instrumentals, and high-energy stagecraft.

South African DJ and producer Virgo Deep, one of the pioneers of Amapiano, is also set to perform. Kenyan sensation Bensoul has officially joined the star-studded line-up, making the event even more exciting.

Nairobi’s rising Afro-pop star, Charisma, has confirmed he is ready to light up the stage alongside Burna Boy. The Kenyan artist, known for his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, expressed excitement about performing alongside the African giant. With a reputation for high-energy performances, Charisma is expected to bring his A-game, keeping the crowd on its feet from start to finish. “This is a dream moment, and I’m ready to give fans an unforgettable show,” Charisma said.

Fans can expect a fusion of Kenyan and Nigerian vibes, creating a one-of-a-kind experience. The MadfunXperience will bring together thousands of music lovers from across Africa and beyond, marking one of Kenya’s biggest entertainment events in recent history.

The Regional Sub-County Police Commander, Ms. Monica Kimani assured the public that “they are set and ready to cover the event and have improved on all aspects of security provision”.

The National Police Service (NPS) has assured that there will be no room for any aspect of criminality. NPS will also provide security in all hotels where guests will be staying and pledged that there will be free flow of traffic to and from the venue.