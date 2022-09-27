Shares

World’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, has announced the dates for the flagship Portugal edition in 2023.

The festival will return to the Praia Da Rocha beach in the Algarve. Afro Nation Portugal will take place between 28-30th June 2023, with early access tickets on sale via AfroNation.com.

Afro Nation Portugal 2022 featured electrifying performances from headliners such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion, P-Square, Beenie Man, CKay, Popcaan, Shenseea, Omah Lay, Rema and Dadju.

Speaking about the success of Portugal 2022 and the plans for next summer, the festival organisers said: “Afro Nation Portugal really felt like the culmination of everything we’ve been working towards, and managed to exceed everyone’s expectations yet again. We can’t wait to take everything up another level again in 2023 and bring everyone together on the beach for an unforgettable celebration of music and unity. See you all there!”

Before Portugal, there is Afro Nation Ghana which is set to take place on December 29 and 30 2022 at Marine Drive, Black Star Square in Accra. The performers this year include Davido, P-Square, Stonebwoy, Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Rema, Dadju, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.