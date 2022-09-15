Shares

Afro Nation Ghana is set to take place on December 29 and 30 2022 at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra in Ghana. Afro Nation was first launched in Ghana in 2019 with another event happening in POrtugal after that.

The festival site is located next to the spot where Ghana’s Independence was declared by the First President and BBC Africa’s Man of the Century Kwame Nkrumah, next to the Famous Osu Castle. Accra has blossomed as a cultural and musical hub and during the turn of the new year welcomes thousands from the global diaspora who travel home to party and be together with friends and family. Afro Nation Ghana looks to foster even stronger ties with the continent around the world, re-connecting, educating, and creating, whilst putting on a festival never seen before on this scale.

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival has announced a line up of musicians and DJs who will be performing at the event. The performers include Davido, P-Square, Stonebwoy, Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Rema, Dadju, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.

The line up of performers so far is;

DAVIDO • P-SQUARE

STONEBWOY

REMA • DADJU • ADEKUNLE GOLD • CKAY •

BLACK SHERIF • KUAMI EUGENE • KIDI

KAMO MPHELA • GYAKIE • CAMIDOH

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ • SCORPION KINGS • UNCLE WAFFLES

Afro Nation is a music festival, offering a lineup packed with talent from the worlds of Afrobeats, hip hop, R&B, dancehall and bashment in Accra, Ghana.