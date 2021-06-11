Shares

Luthando Shosha aka LootLove, a South African TV presenter and radio personality, is taking over as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1. The show will begin Sunday, 13th June.

Africa Now Radio, Apple Music radio’s first global African music radio show, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. Over the past year, the show has featured exclusive interviews with Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Rayvanny and other African artists, and debuted over 250 new releases.

The Radio show has also introduced Apple Music subscribers around the world to over 50 of Africa’s hottest new artists, from Omah Lay to Tems. Africa Now Radio with LootLove will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, ranging from amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, bongo flava, and kuduro.

“I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio. This is a big moment for the universal language that is music. A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country, South Africa, and on all the magical talent we have. I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa’s music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world,” said LootLove.

On her debut episode, LootLove will be joined by the legendary Angélique Kidjo, who will talk about her upcoming album Mother Nature, out on June 18, 2021. LootLove will also spotlight The Big 5, the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment and the next generation of African superstars featured in Apple Music’s artist program and companion playlist Africa Rising. In the new Loot Loves feature, LootLove will select and play one track she loves from her favorite Apple Music African playlists.

Africa Now Radio with LootLove will be airing weekly on Sundays, beginning June 13 on Apple music 1.