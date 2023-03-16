Shares

Apple Music has announced that it has added eight new playlists to their collection of African playlists on their streaming platform. This is part of Apple Music Africa’s vision to represent all regions, genres and scenes across Africa.

The additions to the Apple Music African playlist ecosystem include Hits Afrique, Afro Folk, Bongo Flava, Africa’Jazznation, Afro Fusion, Rap Ivoire, Afrikaans in Spatial Audio and Afrobeats in Spatial Audio.

Hits Afrique brings together the biggest tracks from across Francophone Africa, while Afro Folk combines elements of African storytelling with neo-soul and alternative sounds. Bongo Flava showcases tracks that fuse Western modes of R&B and hip-hop, dancehall, Afrobeats, traditional Taarab and Dansi sounds. The new Rap Ivoire playlist highlights Côte d’Ivoire’s burgeoning hip-hop scene and reflects the new realities of urban life.

Afro-Fusion brings together the sonic traditions of styles like Soukous and Ndombolo with R&B, pop, jazz and hip-hop. In the same token, Africa Jazznation houses a cross section of contemporary African Jazz, alongside notable collaborations that transcend the continent’s borders. Apple Music has also launched Afrobeats in Spatial Audio and Afrikaans in Spatial Audio playlists, creating an immersive listening experience and featuring premiere artists in each genre.

The recent launched African playlists on Apple Music are:

1. Hits Afrique: https://apple.co/40ajYKN

2. Afro Folk: https://apple.co/3lb7Z12

3. Bongo Flava: https://apple.co/3yLEaap

4. Africa’Jazznation: music.apple.com/playlist/pl.6505623a06c44169b2f4b267be0dd41f

5. Afro Fusion: https://apple.co/3mYwaQN

6. Rap Ivoire: https://apple.co/3ZSBXpk

7. Afrobeats in Spatial Audio: https://apple.co/42eybs1

8. Afrikaans in Spatial Audio: https://apple.co/3ZXAdeD