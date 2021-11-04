Shares

Blxckie, a South African rap singer and producer, is set to jet into the country this week as part of his Africa tour. The tour kicked off in Lagos, Nigeria, last week.

The artist is set to visit Nairobi for a series of events and engagements with Kenyan artists and producers. The rapper’s Africa tour follows the successful release of his debut album B4Now on 21 May, 2021 which is currently the top Hip Hip Album in South Africa.

The 12-track album has proudly earned the number 1 spot on Apple Music, Spotify, Triller and Audiomack and has garnered over 1 million streams on digital platforms.

After gaining increased popularity in the last 6 Months, Blxckie has attracted audiences from all parts of the continent and is taking the time now to connect with fans across Africa.

Blxckie is popularly known for using his soothing voice over a variety of different beats to create fresh new sounds. Unique in his artistry, the Johannesburg-based producer creates a majority the hit songs he is now known for.

In August 2021, he extended his project with 8 additional songs for B4Now Deluxe Album. Combined, the project boasts hit songs with notable features including Ye x4 ft. Nasty C, Big Time Sh’lappa ft. Lucasraps, Stripes ft. Flvme, Woah ft. Rowlene, Joy ft. Oxlade and Tired ft. Christer. He also brings in his Clout Internet fraternity on tracks Guns and Roses ft. Alone and Quickmaths ft. LeoDaLeo.

Attaining international appeal, Blxckie has been featured on popular Apple Music shows including The Ebro Show with Ebro Darden and Africa Now Radio with popular Nigerian DJ Cuppy for album hit singles such as Sika, which is off B4Now.