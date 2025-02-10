Shares

Spotify has announced Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader Sunmisola Agbebi as the EQUAL Africa Artist for February 2025. She is known for her talent and impact in the gospel music industry.

Sunmisola Agbebi joins Qing Madi in the 2025 EQUAL Africa programme, Spotify’s initiative dedicated to showcasing outstanding female talent from the continent and elevating them globally.

Sunmisola began singing at the age of four and her talent has seen her participate in numerous gospel competitions.

In November 2020, she released her debut single, Amazing, a song that remains a cornerstone of her musical journey. Since then, she has released tracks like B’Ola (Honour), that blend traditional African drums with contemporary sounds and infuses chants.

Sunmisola recently released Holy Spirit, an expression of reverence and dependence on the Spirit of God. She is set to release her new album, Glory, on February 21, 2025.

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, says: “Sunmisola’s music carries a deep spiritual essence which uniquely connects with people. We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on her through the EQUAL Africa programme”

“Being an EQUAL ambassador on Spotify this month is a blessing I deeply cherish. It’s a powerful reminder that when you obey God, remain diligent in your calling, pursue excellence and live a life of service, He will amplify your voice and place you in the right spaces with the right people. I’m excited for what lies ahead because I trust the One who holds the future,” says Sunmisola.