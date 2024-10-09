Shares

R&B singer Elaine from South Africa has been named the Spotify EQUAL Artist for October 2024. A former Spotify RADAR artist, Elaine first rose to prominence with her chart-topping debut EP Elements, which captivated audiences globally in 2019.

Her top Spotify listeners are in South Africa, the United States, Nigeria, Kenya, and the United Kingdom. Elaine’s music blends soul and contemporary R&B, crafting a distinctive sound that has resonated worldwide. With hit singles like You’re the One and When I’m in Love, she has demonstrated her talent for delivering memorable melodies and heartfelt storytelling.

“I’m honored to be part of the EQUAL program and incredibly proud to stand as an independent African woman, carving out my path and claiming space in an industry traditionally dominated by men,” said Elaine.

Elaine is set to release her latest project Stone Cold Heart, on 11th October. This project chronicles her journey through trauma, heartache, and transformation, featuring a blend of powerful soulful ballads alongside new sonic directions that reflect her growth. The album promises to offer catharsis and empowerment, connecting with listeners who have faced their hardships.

In addition to her musical achievements, Elaine is recognized for her advocacy and empowering messages. She has used her platform to promote mental health awareness and inspire young people to pursue their dreams. Her journey from a South African R&B breakthrough artist to a global star is one of resilience, and her forthcoming album is set to further establish her as a leading voice in contemporary music.

“Spotify’s EQUAL Africa program is dedicated to empowering female voices in Africa, spotlighting artists who continue to push boundaries with their artistry. Elaine exemplifies the caliber of talent the program aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with her and will continue to use the EQUAL Africa program to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping to showcase their incredible talents to a global audience,” said Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

In an interview with Spotify, Elaine described her music growth and her inspiration when it comes to music.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

My fans seem to think I can’t speak any South African languages. It is always so funny to me, but to clear the air I speak quite a few South African languages fluently.

When did you realize that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I’ve loved music and believed it was my destiny since I was a little girl. I’ve been singing since I was six, it’s been my main source of pride and what makes me feel like I have a purpose and that’s why I’ll never stop singing.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

Lebo Mathosa and Brenda Fassie.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

My music is a true representation of my life, my heart, and my thoughts; constantly evolving but at its core, it is true RnB. It’s emotional, real and raw.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

You deserve to give yourself a chance. Go for it.