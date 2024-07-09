Shares

Spotify has announced TxC as EQUAL Africa’s July Ambassadors, this is in a in a move to continue supporting Women of Amapiano, following the Decade of Amapiano celebration.

The dynamic duo, known for their innovative contributions to the Amapiano genre, continues to break barriers and set new standards in the South African music scene.

TxC, comprising members Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, have rapidly become one of the most influential acts in Amapiano, a genre that has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide. Their unique sound, infectious energy, and dedication to their craft have not only earned them a loyal fanbase but also positioned them as role models for aspiring female artists.

Spotify understands that there are challenges that women in the global music sector face, which is why it is important to have programs like EQUAL to help combat gender disparities in the music industry. By spotlighting female talent from around the world, giving them a platform through playlist content and the EQUAL hub having generated over 31 billion editorial streams across 1 billion listening hours. EQUAL provides female artists with the resources and the visibility they need to succeed, with more than 6,900 female artists added to the EQUAL playlist and over 1,000 ambassadors in their home countries including South Africa. Spotify hopes to inspire change and promote a more inclusive music landscape across the globe.

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said, “We are thrilled to welcome TxC as our EQUAL Ambassadors for July this year. Their trailblazing work in the Amapiano genre and their commitment to empowering women in music make them perfect ambassadors for this initiative. At Spotify, we believe in creating a platform where all artists can thrive, and we are excited to shine a spotlight on TxC’s incredible talent and influence.”

We sat down with TxC members Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke to learn more about their music as they expressed their gratitude and excitement for this opportunity:

“Working in a space that has been male dominated for a long time has had its fair share of challenges but has also been so much more rewarding. When we first started we had to prove ourselves 10 times more as being worthy of being within this specific music scene and now ,as time has evolved, women have been more accepted within the space which is such a proud feeling.”

“We are delighted to be part of such a prestigious programme as EQUAL, seeing women being celebrated and recognised for the work and effort they put into their craft is always so rewarding so we thank Spotify for making us part of such an elite and well rounded programme.”

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

Tarryn: I am obsessed with white noise, my hairdryer is always on whether hot or cold.

Clairise: I absolutely love true crime, I always have some story playing in the background whether I’m doing my hair or makeup it’s always just me and my true crime stories.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

As we mention in all our interviews, we have always been musically inclined as we come from families where music played and still plays a big role. We then took it a step further by actually deciding to fully enter the music space in 2019 by becoming DJ’s and then deciding to actually team up with producers and artists to create our own music and we haven’t looked back since!

As for why we decided to pursue a career in music, it comes from seeing how music is able to connect and bring people together regardless of social or cultural barriers. Once we had the opportunity to get on stage for the first time and were able to perform for a crowd the nerves and anxiety automatically disappeared within the first few minutes. That’s when we knew that this is definitely our passion. The impact music has on people can never be replaced.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

Africa is filled with such amazing and talented artists. We grew up listening to the likes of Brenda Fassie, Mafikizolo and Jamali amongst others.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

Well when it comes to describing our sound it would be characterised by distinct piano keys whilst also encompassing jazz elements and deep baselines. Because amapiano itself is multi facetted with multiple sub-genres within it we are able to create music that you can listen to on your drive home after a long day and sounds that you are able to vibe to in a social setting

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Just keep moving forward! Obstacles and uncertainties may arise but regardless of all that may come your way, remember that nothing worth having comes easy. You also have to be eager to constantly evolve and grow and remember to surround yourself with people that will celebrate your wins whether big or small whilst you also have to be open to positive criticism.

