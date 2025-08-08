Shares

Spotify has named Ghanaian musician Amaarae as the EQUAL Africa artist for August. Amaarae, born Ama Serwah Genfi, was raised between Ghana and the U.S.A.

Her musical journey took a turn in a computer lab in Ghana in 2009, where she taught herself to make beats on a cracked version of FL Studio. That moment sparked the fire for a career that would go on to produce game-changing projects like The Angel You Don’t Know and global hits such as SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.

Amaarae was included on Spotify’s Global Impact List for the first half of the year, highlighting the most-exported Ghanaian songs.

With her latest album BLACK STAR she returns to her Ghanaian roots with bold energy, crafting what she calls a “rallying cry for youth culture around the world. This album is bringing the alternative community to the forefront, and being fearless about that.”

“I navigate the music world with balance, willpower, and strength. The challenges are real, don’t get me wrong, but I put my blinders on, lock into tunnel vision, and get to work. And when I come across another woman on the journey, especially a Black woman, I do my best to share knowledge, create opportunities, and lighten the load where I can,” says Amaarae.

As part of Spotify’s EQUAL programme, which amplifies women’s voices worldwide, Amaarae joins a growing list of African women shaping the future through sound and self-expression.

“Amaarae embodies the spirit of boundary-pushing creativity that EQUAL stands for,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Her artistry is bold, distinct, and unapologetically authentic – qualities that continue to inspire a new generation of artists across the continent and beyond.”