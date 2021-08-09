Apple Music has launched a new iOS feature in Apple Music for Artists called Shareable Milestones. The new feature will provide artists with the tools to easily share key milestones and successes with their fans on social media directly from the Apple Music for Artists app.
Keeping in mind how much artists love sharing key moments of their careers with fans and thanking them for their support, Shareable Milestones gives them an easy to way to do that.
Milestones highlight new highs and all-time bests across Plays and Shazams, and inclusion in Apple Music editorially curated playlists
How it works
Images celebrating the artists milestones will be displayed on the Artist’s iOS overview page and users will see relevant milestones on the Song and Country detail pages. Artists can then tap the share icon on any milestone image to open up the iOS share sheet and select which social media platform they want to share to.
Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories and Twitter will all be supported and users also have the option to share via email, or messages.
Apple Music for Artists is available for every artist on Apple Music. Artists can sign up and claim their account on the Apple artists website.
After signing up, artist provides a level of detail beyond anything currently available including
- Access to all stream plays as well as song and album sales from iTunes.
- In-depth views of everything by song, album, playlist, location, fan demographics, and more.
- Visibility into which Apple Music or curator playlists are driving the most streams of their music, how those trends change over time, as well as the demographics of the fans they resonate the most with.
- Insights into where their fans are growing and the ability to track streams and sales all the way down to the city level in over 100 countries. This makes it possible to easily plan tours, cater set lists for fans in each city, vary promotions by region, or uncover unknown areas of popularity around the world.
- Top Shazam data, including the top Shazamed cities and countries
- Average number of daily listeners of their music. Average daily listeners can be viewed by country, city or song.
- Plays from Playlists including detailed information about the playlists and artists’ songs have been added to and where those songs are positioned in the playlists. They can also see across which countries your song is included in the playlist.
- Music video views and performance metrics.