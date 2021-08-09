Shares

Apple Music has launched a new iOS feature in Apple Music for Artists called Shareable Milestones. The new feature will provide artists with the tools to easily share key milestones and successes with their fans on social media directly from the Apple Music for Artists app.

Keeping in mind how much artists love sharing key moments of their careers with fans and thanking them for their support, Shareable Milestones gives them an easy to way to do that.

Milestones highlight new highs and all-time bests across Plays and Shazams, and inclusion in Apple Music editorially curated playlists

How it works

Images celebrating the artists milestones will be displayed on the Artist’s iOS overview page and users will see relevant milestones on the Song and Country detail pages. Artists can then tap the share icon on any milestone image to open up the iOS share sheet and select which social media platform they want to share to.

Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories and Twitter will all be supported and users also have the option to share via email, or messages.

Apple Music for Artists is available for every artist on Apple Music. Artists can sign up and claim their account on the Apple artists website.

After signing up, artist provides a level of detail beyond anything currently available including