Apple Music has begun its inaugural Mali Safi campaign to celebrate the joyous music and vibe of East Africa. Mali Safi, which translates to the dopest and freshest in Swahili, is all about being on the cutting edge of the latest and hottest music in East Africa.

The campaign features 10 exclusive guest playlists from Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Sol, Navy Kenzo, Zuchu, Nikita Kering, Nandy, Chris Kaiga, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, and Otile Brown. Each artist has compiled a selection of songs that highlight the new wave and rich heritage of the region, celebrating East African excellence and innovation across the board. In addition to the popular EA Wave hits playlist, Apple Music will launch a Mali Safi flagship playlist that will highlight only the best in trending music from East Africa.

Speaking on Apple Music’s Mali Safi campaign, Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol stated, “East African music is the soundtrack to people’s lives. The region is a melting pot of African and global cultures, which for centuries has maintained its sonic vibrations while integrating its exposure to other cultures. We are a show, not a tell society, who are all about good vibrations, love, the people and welcome.”

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu had this to say on her part, “These songs for my Apple Music playlist remind me that I always have to be the best in terms of writing and composing my songs. Writing a good song always has to start with some inspiration and to me listening to some of these songs helped me a lot. And I just love how most of these are typically from the streets like Jamila by Jose Chameleone. I feel like it’s one of the best Singeli songs to ever happen in East Africa.”

Eddy Kenzo from Uganda noted, “Music from East Africa is rich. I actually still get a lot of inspiration from it even though I have traveled far and wide and had a chance to experience many other cultures and sounds. My wish is for the world to discover this richness in diversity, sound, genres, composition and culture. I picked my favourite sounds spanning through more than a decade of my songs along great East African hits and compositions.”