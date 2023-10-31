Shares

Coke Studio™ has announced a partnership with SolFest, the highly anticipated music festival hosted by Sauti Sol. This show has been dubbed “The Last dance” as it is their last performance as a group before taking a hiatus.

Coca-Cola comes in as the official soft drink partner for the festival, promising a refreshing and memorable festival. This partnership is set to create an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts.

Since its inception in 2017, COKE STUDIO™ has established a strong presence in Kenya and has now expanded into a global phenomenon, poised to facilitate even greater consumer engagement. During this season, audiences have continued to engage with COKE STUDIO™ through increased partnerships with festivals, listening parties, and campus tours across the country to further connect with fans.

“Passion fuels everything we do at Coca-Cola, and nothing gets people moving, celebrating, and enjoying life like live music does. Music, just like sharing a Coca-Cola, brings people together, and when we mix them together, it creates real magic. Our goal for Coke Studio is to always be music-driven and fan-first by bringing unique music and music experiences to the forefront. We are thrilled to join forces with SolFest to share this experience with fans.” said Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Coca-Cola’s Marketing Director East and Central Africa.

Solfest, featuring Coke Studio and Coca-Cola, promises to be a game-changing event, combining the best of musical magic, refreshment, and fan engagement. Attendees can expect an array of exciting on-site and engagement activities, offering them the chance to be immersed into a Coke Studio experience, win exclusive merchandise, and make memories that will last a lifetime.