Shares

Lucas Mokaya Bundi is the lucky winner of the final ticket to Qatar to watch this year’s FIFA World Cup in the just concluded Coca-Cola’s FIFA World Cup Buy and Win Promotion in Kenya.

Mokaya won the last grand prize ticket in Coca-Cola’s national consumer promotion that will see him and four other Kenyans get a chance to experience two live matches of the much-anticipated football tournament scheduled to kick off in November 20th in Doha, Qatar.

The 27-year-old resident of Kayole, in Nairobi County who works as a waiter in a local restaurant, couldn’t contain his excitement over the news and what the opportunity means to him. He will be joining four other winners of the grand prize: Veronica Maweu also from Kayole, in Nairobi County, Wendy Cherop from Nakuru County, Duncan Wekesa from Meru County and William Maore from Mombasa County, on a fully paid trip to Qatar courtesy of Coca-Cola.

The five winners will each receive a package inclusive of a round trip, four nights’ accommodation, all meals catered for, a ticket to two matches of the FIFA World Cup and on ground transportation for the duration of their stay.

“I have not travelled outside of the country before, and to imagine that my first trip is going to be to Qatar to watch the World Cup, all-expenses paid, is unbelievable. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity,” said Mokaya.

“We have had a successful consumer promotion and would like to thank everyone who participated. Special congratulations to Mokaya and our grand prize winners as we look forward to giving them a life altering experience with this trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup. We are privileged to be able to give this opportunity to our consumers, right from the viewing experience of the original World Cup trophy earlier in May to sponsoring five Kenyans to experience first-hand the World Cup tournament in Qatar,” said Miriam Limo, Senior Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola, Kenya.

The Coca-Cola Buy and Win promotion which was launched in April and ran up to July has seen close to 3 million Kenyans win more than Kes. 80 million in cash and airtime.

The national consumer promotion also saw 3000 Kenyans win tickets to the viewing experience of the original FIFA World Cup trophy at KICC on May 27th. The trophy was in the country on May 26th and 27th as part of the global tour of 54 countries. It was accompanied by 2002 FIFA World Cup legend, Brazilian defender Juliano Belletti and presented to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.