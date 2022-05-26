Shares

The FIFA World Cup Trophy has arrived in Nairobi accompanied by FIFA officials and Juliano Belletti, the football legend appointed by FIFA for the tour.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 2022. 32 teams will compete in eight groups with England playing Iran on the opening day of the tournament.

The trophy is in Kenya for 2 days and it will be second time that President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive the trophy. The tour is courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

The plane carrying the Trophy and the entourage touched down at JKIA at 11:00 am from Ethiopia as part of the African leg of the fifth FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, which started in Dubai on May 12.

“We are indeed excited to welcome the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to Kenya, it has been many months of intense planning. The trophy will be here for two days, and we hope to make the best memories with it. We have lined up exciting activities including entertainment by Sol Generation and lots of music and fun tomorrow at KICC where consumers will have a moment to view and take photos with the trophy” said Isabel Kariuki, Frontline Marketing Director, Coca- Cola East and Central Africa Franchise.

Football fans in Kenya will have an opportunity to witness the Trophy Tour the country in a number of ways. The Trophy will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi before fans and consumers have a chance to view it at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tomorrow.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off on May 12 in Dubai and will visit 51 countries across various continents for the next six months leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football. This is the fourth time that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the Trophy Tour to the world.