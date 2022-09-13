Shares

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available to stream live on Showmax Pro with English commentary for customers across the African continent courtesy of SuperSport.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 2022. 32 teams will compete in eight groups with England playing Iran on the opening day of the tournament.

This will be the first time the tournament is held at the end of the year and it makes its inaugural appearance in the Middle East. All 64 games will be available to stream on Showmax Pro from 20 November to 18 December, including the SuperSport studio presentation, half-time chats, wraps of the day and more.

Footballing excellence will be on display as top talents will be representing their nations with pride as they fight to go all the way. The games will take place at eight stadiums across five cities in Qatar: Lusall, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah and Doha.

Brazil, the most successful team in the tournament’s history, will be closely watched as they hope to go back to the glory days. The number-one ranked nation according to the latest FIFA World rankings released on 31 March will look to add to their five titles led by an array of superstars including PSG’s Neymar Jr, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Real Madrid’s Vincius Jr, among others.

Reigning champions France will return, hoping to retain their title spearheaded by another PSG star in Kylian Mbappe: the 23-year-old netted four goals during their triumph in 2018. England will be hoping to improve on their second-place finish in last year’s UEFA European Football Championship, while eventual winners Italy will feel disappointed after failing to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Africa will be represented by the national teams of Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco. Ghana’s Black Stars, who were infamously knocked out by Uruguay in the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010, will be led by captain Andre Ayew, who will be playing in his third World Cup having featured in 2010 and 2014. The Black Stars clinched their spot in Qatar by defeating Nigeria in a play-off in March of this year.

Documentaries and programming available now to stream on Showmax Pro in the build-up to the tournament include: