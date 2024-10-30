Shares

Streaming service Showmax has announced its lineup for this Halloween season which includes a series of TV shows and movies.

The upcoming TV shows and movies include: the new Ghostbusters and The Fix, The Nun II, Saw X, Talk To Me, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Evil Dead Rise, The Blackening, new Exorcist among others.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE | Stream from Monday, 28 October

The 15th biggest blockbuster of 2024 (so far), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire picks up three years after Ghostbusters: Afterlife. When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to save the world from a second Ice Age.

Returning Afterlife cast include Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Kenya-born Celeste O’Connor, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts are all back in their original Ghostbusters roles. Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt also join the fun this go round.

THE FIX | Stream from Thursday, 31 October

Set in a dystopian future Cape Town with toxic air, The Fix follows a model who takes a new designer drug at a party and suffers a shocking transformation. Pursued by forces with competing interests in the drug’s effects, Ella discovers that her mutations could save the human race.

Grace van Dien stars as Ella, opposite Daniel Sharman, Keenan Arrison , Clancy Brown, and Nicole Fortuin.

The Showmax Original was the opening night film at MIPAfrica and the closing night film at Chattanooga, where it won the Dangerous Visions Awards. “When you lay your eyes on South African filmmaker Kelsey Egan’s thrilling sci-fi/action/body horror concoction, The Fix, you’ll immediately understand why we knew this had to be our 2024 Closing Night Selection,” says Chattanooga. “We love this movie, from its killer lead performance by the wonderful Grace van Dien to its wild dystopian world and fantastic mutation effects.”

Gravitas Ventures will be releasing the South African film in the US, Canada and select international territories on 22 November 2024.

THE NUN II | Stream from Thursday, 31 October

The highest grossing horror movie in South Africa last year, The Nun II sees Sister Irene once again coming face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun – the greatest evil in The Conjuring universe.

Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) stars as Sister Irene, with Emmy winner Storm Reid (The Last of Us, Euphoria) as Sister Debra and Bonnie Aarons reprising her role as the demon nun.

The Conjuring Universe is in the Guiness Book of World Records for the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time. You can go back to where it all began on Showmax in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, which star Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Showmax is also streaming the creepy vintage doll spinoff prequel Annabelle, the biggest horror blockbuster of 2014, and its prequel Annabelle: Creation.

SAW X | Stream from Thursday, 31 October

Between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature way.

As John, Tobin Bell was nominated for a Critics Choice Super Award this year as Best Actor in a Horror Movie.

TALK TO ME | Stream now

Talk To Me follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They soon become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Directed by YouTuber twins Danny and Michael Philippou, the Australian indie film was a breakout hit.

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S | Stream now

Five Nights at Freddy’s follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister, Abby. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems as he is dragged into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Starring Josh Hutcherson, the video game adaptation was nominated for Drama Movie of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and for Best Creature FX for Jim Henson’s Creature Shop at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. There’s already a sequel in production.

M3GAN | Stream now

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. When its designer, Gemma, becomes the unexpected caretaker of her eight-year-old niece, Cady, she pairs the girl with a M3GAN prototype – with terrifying consequences.

Allison Williams stars as Gemma, with Violet McGraw as Cady. As M3GAN, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis were nominated for Best Actress and Best Villain at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Super Awards, where M3GAN was up for Best Horror.

M3GAN is the brainchild of horror legend James Wan and scriptwriter Akela Cooper.

EVIL DEAD RISE | Stream now

Moving Sam Raimi’s iconic horror franchise out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

SCREAM VI | Stream now

Following the Woodsboro Legacy Murders, the four survivors set out to start a fresh chapter in New York, only to find a new Ghostface killer is targeting them in the big city.

INFINITY POOL | Stream now

While indulging in an exclusive island getaway, novelist James Foster and his wealthy wife Em break the rules and venture beyond the resort grounds. But a tragic accident leaves James facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime and a horrifying choice – execution, or, for a hefty sum, watching himself die instead…

KNOCK AT THE CABIN | Stream now

From M. Night Shyamalan Knock at the Cabin is set at a remote holiday cabin, where a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

Knock at the Cabin is based on the bestselling novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Bram Stoker Award winner Paul Tremblay.

GET OUT | Stream now

Get Out follows a young African-American who visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him reaches a boiling point.

This Halloween, Showmax is also streaming Peele’s multi-award-winning horror Us, starring Kenya’s Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

THE BLACKENING | Stream now

Horror fans know the Black character is traditionally the first to die – but what if the entire cast is Black?

The Blackening is out to skewer the genre tropes, centring on a group of Black friends who reunite for a weekend getaway, only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer.

THANKSGIVING | Stream now

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a masked Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorises Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, the random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays – or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?

The horror stars TikTok phenom Addison Rae and rising star Milo Manheim, along with the likes of Gina Gershon, Rick Hoffman and Patrick Dempsey .

THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER | Stream now

The Last Voyage of the Demeter chronicles the doomed journey of a merchant ship ferrying 50 mysterious wooden crates from Carpathia to London. The crew soon discover they are not alone: at night they are stalked by a hidden passenger whose monstrous thirst for blood turns the trip into a harrowing nightmare.

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER | Stream now

It’s been a little over 50 years since arguably the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world and becoming the first horror nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.

Now Blumhouse (Get Out, M3GAN) and director David Gordon Green (who resurrected the Halloween franchise) deliver The Exorcist: Believer.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela, on his own. When Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.