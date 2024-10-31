Shares

Streaming service Showmax has announced the new movie lineup that will be available on its platform in November.

The new movies include: Civil War, Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom, The End We Start From, Immaculate, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

The list of new movies that will be available on Showmax this November are below;

KUNG FU PANDA 4 | First on Showmax | Stream from Friday, 29 November

Kung Fu Panda 4 returns comedy icon Jack Black to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master. When Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, but a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. Po finds help in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen, a corsac fox who really gets under Po’s fur, but the comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together if they’re going to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon’s reptilian claws.

Awkwafina voices Zhen in a star-studded voice cast that includes Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman, Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis.

Watch the trailer:

THE FALL GUY | Stream from Monday, 18 November

The Fall Guy Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred former stuntman who is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno — goes missing.

Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play Jody and lead actor Tom Ryder, with Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham as the film’s ruthless producer. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, the film also stars Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu.

Watch the trailer:

CIVIL WAR | Stream from Monday, 25 November

From writer-director Alex Garland, Civil War journeys across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend on the White House.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Also look out for Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman.

Watch the trailer:

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM | Stream from Monday, 11 November

Driven by vengeance, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident. To defeat him, Aquaman must enlist the former King of Atlantis, his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), to forge an unlikely alliance to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom brings back Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park and Temuera Morrison with Martin Short voicing Kingfish.

Watch the trailer:

THE END WE START FROM | Stream from Thursday, 21 November

When catastrophic floods hit London, a new mother must protect her baby from the surrounding chaos as she embarks on a dangerous journey in search of safety.

Based on Megan Hunter’s bestseller, adapted by Alice Birch, The End We Start From also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, and Gina McKee.

Watch the trailer:

IMMACULATE | Stream from Thursday, 7 November

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, a novice nun who joins a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly descends into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbours a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Filmed in Rome, Immaculate also stars Simona Tabasco and Álvaro Morte.

Watch the trailer:

PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES | Stream from Thursday, 14 November

Based on Stephen King’s terrifying novel, the prequel movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines takes us back 50 years before the events of Pet Sematary. In 1969, a young Jud Crandall is set to leave his hometown of Ludlow, Maine in search of his life’s purpose. Before he makes it out, however, Jud and his childhood friends encounter an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding.

Jackson White stars as the young Jud, opposite the likes of David Duchovny and Henry Thomas and Pam Grier .

Director Lindsey Anderson Beer co-wrote the script alongside Pet Sematary screenwriter Jeff Buhler.

Watch the trailer:

HEIST 88 | Stream from Monday, 25 November

Heist 88 centres on Jeremy Horne, a criminal mastermind who decides to pull one last job before going to prison, recruiting a group of young bank employees to steal $80 million dollars.

Courtney B Vance stars as Horne, alongside Keesha Sharp and Keith David.

Watch the trailer:

JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS – PART ONE | Stream from Thursday, 14 November

In the first instalment in DC’s animated Justice League trilogy, Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe!

Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Superheroes ever assembled. Will the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of superheroes from multiple Earths be enough to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter armageddon?

The voice cast is led by Matt Bomer, Jimmi Simpson, Zachary Quinto and Alexandra Daddario as Flash, Green Arrow, Lex Luthor and Lois Lane respectively, with Emmy winner Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent.

Watch the trailer:

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE | Binge all seven blockbusters from 25 November

Showmax is bringing you a box set of one of the biggest franchises of all time: Tom Cruise in his career-defining role as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force. This includes all seven blockbusters: Mission: Impossible 1-3, Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol; Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation; and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, the ninth biggest hit of last year, which was up for two Oscars and earned Cruise and co-star Rebecca Ferguson Critics Choice Super Awards for Best Actor and Actress in an Action Movie.

Watch the Dead Reckoning trailer: