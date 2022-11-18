Shares

Coca-Cola Kenya has officially kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2022™ by flagging off the four winners flying to Qatar to experience the live matches in a bid to enhance customer experience.

Coca-Cola has been a FIFA partner since 1974 and an official World Cup sponsor since 1978. This year’s World Cup is the first tournament since the pandemic and has excited fans from all over the world as they prepare to head to Qatar for the 2022 games.

As football fans prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022™, Coca-Cola is inviting them to feel the energy and excitement before, during, and after every game of the tournament, uplifting and refreshing their shared experience.

Thousands of football fans across Kenya will also be able to watch every adrenaline-pumping pass and every match-winning goal of the World Cup at select regional Coca-Cola fan zones in Nairobi, Nyanza, Central, Coast, and Rift Valley regions. The Coca-Cola Fan zones will enable fans across the country to watch the FIFA World Cup games thus bringing football fans together.

Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Marketing Director, East, and Central Africa Franchise at The Coca-Cola Company noted “Coca-Cola shares in the passion our consumers have for football which is one of the reasons we have partnered with the FIFA World Cup™ since 1974. For us, the Real Magic of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ is connection – sharing your passion for the game and belief in your team. We are committed to bringing football fans closer to the magic of the beautiful game. The winners who will be flying to Qatar to watch the live matches are a true testament of this.

Oliver J, Soto, Franchise Director Kenya and Tanzania at The Coca-Cola Company, had this to say, “Our sponsorships highlight our commitment to making a positive difference in all the communities we serve and is in line with The Coca-Cola Company’s purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference. We sponsor sporting events because we are committed to using our marketing expertise, the appeal of our brands and our scale to make a lasting, positive difference in the communities we serve.”

Coca-Cola is one of the world’s largest sports sponsors with partnerships ranging from top athletes to grassroots sports movements. The company is also the longest, continuous standing partner of one of the largest sports platforms in the world, the Olympic Games – proof of their commitment to using the power of their brands to encourage more people to become active through sports.