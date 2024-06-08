Shares

Coca Cola has announced that Aaron Kipkirui is the second winner of the KES 1 million weekly grand prize in the ongoing ‘Kachingching na Coke’ promotion.

Aaron who is a casual laborer from Kipkelion in Kericho joins the growing list of new millionaires expected from Coca-Cola’s latest consumer campaign aimed at putting extra shillings in the pockets of Kenyans.

“For a long time, I have struggled to put food on the table for my family. Employment has been a big pain point for me. When I received the call, I could not believe it when I received the news that I had won KES 1 million! This is a life-changing moment for me and my family. I am incredibly grateful to Coca-Cola for this opportunity. It will truly make a difference in my life and that of my family,” said Aaron.

Coca-Cola Kenya launched the ‘Kachingching na Coke’ promotion in May, offering cash prizes ranging from KES 50 to KES 1 million. With two winners announced in the last two weeks, there are still 11 more chances for consumers to become millionaires in the coming weeks.

“We are delighted to see our ‘Kachingching na Coke’ promotion bringing joy and financial relief to our consumers. Aaron’s win is a testament to the excitement and hope this campaign is generating across the country. Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of Kenyans, and this promotion is one of the ways we are achieving that,” said Theuri Chege, Country Manager Coca-Cola Kenya.

To participate, consumers need to purchase Coca-Cola beverages in 200ml, 300ml, and 500ml returnable glass bottles and check under the metal crown for a unique code. By sending this code via SMS to 40111, customers stand a chance to win various cash prizes. The participating packs include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Krest, Stoney, and Schweppes.

Coca-Cola Kenya encourages all consumers to continue participating in the ‘Kachingching na Coke’ promotion for a chance to win. With 11 more millionaires to be made, the excitement is far from over!