Coca-Cola Kenya has today announced that George Odhiambo as the third winner of the Ksh. 1 million weekly grand prize in the ongoing KachingChing na Coke promotion.

George is the third millionaire with Phoebe Nafula being the first and Aaron Kipkirui being the second.

George, a family man who lives with his wife and kids in Homa bay county, works at Mbita market selling uhuru/woven bags to provide for his family.

“The most amount of money I have touched in my life is KES 6000.This is a life-changing moment for me and my family. In 2002 and two I became an orphan after the sudden loss of my parents. Since then, I have struggled to survive, doing minimal jobs like herding and construction and never really got to go to school. I am incredibly grateful to Coca-Cola for this opportunity. It is a chance for me to transform the lives of me and my family and build something for myself.” said George.

Coca-Cola Kenya launched the KachingChing na Coke promotion in May, offering cash prizes ranging from Ksh. 50 to KES 1 million.

“We are delighted to see that our promotion is supporting and uplifting the lives of ordinary Kenyan people, which is the essence of this campaign.” said Theuri Chege, Country Manager Coca-Cola Kenya.

To participate, consumers need to purchase Coca-Cola beverages in 200ml, 300ml, and 500ml returnable glass bottles and check under the metal crown for a unique code. By sending this code via SMS to 40111, customers stand a chance to win various cash prizes. The participating packs include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Krest, Stoney, and Schweppes.