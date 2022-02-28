Shares

Coca Cola has announced a Ksh. 4 million sponsorship towards this year’s edition of Magical Kenya Open scheduled to take place from March 3rd to 6th at the Muthaiga Golf Course. As the official hydration partner through its water brand Keringet, Coca Cola will provide beverages for golfers and fans expected to attend the weeklong magical event. The 53rd edition of the tournament has attracted over 150 golfers from various countries across the world, including 16 Kenyan golfers compete for the top prize of Ksh. 224.7 million.

Speaking at the cheque presentation event, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Commercial Director Zuhura Ogada welcomed the sponsorship by Coca Cola saying, “We are delighted to have Coca-Cola, through the Keringet brand as the official hydration partner for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship. Coca-Cola has been a long-term partner, in ensuring that the players, officials and spectators at this event are sufficiently hydrated. We look forward to more fruitful engagement as we continue growing the profile of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.”

On his part, Theuri Chege, Country Manager for Coca Cola Kenya said, “It is a privilege and honor to be a part of a prestigious event on the national calendar that has a rich history that marks the start of the European Golf Tournament. As you all know Coca-Cola is a brand that stands for cheer, joy, togetherness, and celebrating moments. Through our premium water brand Keringet, we are glad to be the hydration partner during this year’s tournament to provide beverages for hundreds of golfers, guests and fans that will be attending.”