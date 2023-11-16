Shares

We experience life with people in three ways that is when we sit down with them to have a meal, when we marry them, and when we travel together. Travelling is a magical way to create

socially and economically unbreakable bonds.

Jambojet, Kenya’s regional low-cost airline, is one of the magic that people have used to fly

around within and without Kenya, marveling at the deliverables of nature that magical Kenya

avails, bonding socially, and transacting in various business forums and engagements.

Last week, Jambojet pulled an unforgettable experience by flying people to key magical

destinations around the country while, according to them, both kingly and queenly treatment at state-of-the-art hotels in partnership with Magical Kenya.

The first magical landing was at the Skynest Residences by CityBlue, a luxurious business and

leisure apartment in Westlands Nairobi. Guests were treated with the best worldwide, including a tour around the premises and a world-class treatment at the flat overnight.

On the second day, the guests returned to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and

boarded a Jambojet flight from Nairobi to Malindi International Airport. They then checked in to Plan Hotels, a 3-in-1 resort comprising Diamond Dreams of Africa, Sandies Malindi

DreamGarden, and Sandies Tropical Village, for a quick change before they headed out to the

Malindi Marine National Park and Reserve for a snorkelling experience.

The third day was magical itself. The goal was to experience the magical sunset in Watamu,

precisely what happened. They checked in at Hemingways Watamu, got a tour of the facility,

settled down for lunch, and had all the fun in the world.

On the fourth day, the magic happened at the Sarova Whitesands Resort & Spa in Mombasa

before heading to the Eka Hotel in the City of Champions in Eldoret and running with the

champions by exploring the magic of Lake Bogoria coupled with fabulous flamingoes.

At the end of the Trip, Jambojet and ELDOWAS joined to mark the tree planting activity in

Eldoret and distributed 3000 seedlings to its passengers to plant when departing from their

flights.