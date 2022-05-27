Shares

Infinix Kenya has today launched the Infinix NOTE 12 Series range of devices in Kenya at a star studded event at the Sarit Centre Expo Centre in Nairobi.

The new Infinix NOTE series comes in two variants i.e. the NOTE 12 VIP and the NOTE 12 G96. Additionally, they also launched the NOTE 12i. The NOTE 12 VIP is available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black in 256 GB + 8 GB RAM. The NOTE 12 G96 is available in Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall in 128 GB+8 GB RAM and NOTE 12i 128 GB + 4 GB RAM.

At the event, the company also announced NOTE 12 Pro 5G will be launched in the Kenyan market sometime this year.

The journey of the NOTE series in Kenya started in 2015 with the launch of the HOT Note. Since then they have launched many devices in the range which includes the NOTE 10 series and the NOTE 11 series, which were launched in Kenya last year.

The NOTE 12 Series is powered by the new XOS 10.6 software which is based on Android 12. The phone series is comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor and Arm Mali G57 GPU. The NOTE 12 VIP and the NOTE 12 G96 comes with 8GB RAM which can be expanded by by 5GB to 13GB. The NOTE 12i variant comes with 4 GB RAM.

The NOTE 12 VIP has a 4500mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast charging. According to the company, the phone will be able to charge from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. The NOTE 12 G96 comes has a 5000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge.

The NOTE 12 VIP smartphone setup includes a 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera with a 13MP Ultra-wide angle lens and a Depth lens with Laser Detection Auto Focus. The NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 50MP Ultra Night Camera with a depth and AI lens. All devices in the NOTE 12 lineup come with a 16MP selfie camera.

The NOTE 12 VIP comes with a 6.73 inch FHD+ Super Light AMOLED screen while the NOTE 12 G96’s 6.7 inch FHD+ True Color AMOLED screen.

Pricing and availability

The prices for the Infinix NOTE series are as follows;

The NOTE 12 VIP 256 GB + 8 GB RAM – Ksh. 41,999

The NOTE 12 G96 128 GB+ 8 GB RAM – Ksh. 27,999

NOTE 12i 128 GB + 4 GB RAM – Ksh. 21,499

The Infinix NOTE series is available for sale online at Xpark, Jumia, and Kilimall and offline in Infinix stores countrywide.

Check out the launch of the Infinix Note 12 series phones in the video below;