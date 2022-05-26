Shares

Infinix Kenya has announced that it will officially launch the new NOTE 12 Series range of devices in Kenya tomorrow as it seeks to grow its brand in the market. The new phones will launch at Sarit Centre tomorrow at 7pm.

The new Infinix NOTE series includes two variants which include the the NOTE 12 VIP and the NOTE 12 G96. The NOTE 12 VIP will be available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black in 256+8GB. The NOTE 12 G96 will be available in Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall in 128GB+8GB and NOTE 12i 128+4GB.

“Infinix is creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design with its new NOTE 12 Series, which embodies impeccable form and function.” shared Vento Lin, Product Manager of NOTE Series at Infinix Mobility. “This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device.”, Infinix, Country Manager, Mike Zhang.

The NOTE 12 VIP comes with a 4500mAh battery plus 120W ultra-fast charging. According to the company, the phone will be able to charge from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. The NOTE 12 G96 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge.

The NOTE 12 VIP comes with a 6.73 inch FHD+ Super Light AMOLED screen while the NOTE 12 G96’s 6.7 inch FHD+ True Color AMOLED screen.

The NOTE 12 VIP smartphone setup includes a 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera with a 13MP Ultra-wide angle lens and a Depth lens with Laser Detection Auto Focus. The NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 50MP Ultra Night Camera with a depth and AI lens. All devices in the NOTE 12 lineup feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The two phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor. The octa-core processer incorporates two Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores clocked up to 2.05GHz and Arm Mali G57 GPU. The NOTE 12 VIP and the NOTE 12 G96 comes with 8GB RAM which can be expanded by by 5GB to 13GB.

Additional key features of the NOTE 12 Series include;

• Dual Speakers with DTS

• Graphene Cooling System: The NOTE 12 VIP has 9-Layer Colling System with graphene and Vapor-Chamber Liquid Cooling for up to 15-degrees Celsius reduction4 in core temperature. Additionally, the NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 10-Layered Graphene Cooling system.

• Linear Motor Tactile Systems: The NOTE 12 VIP integrates a Dual X-axis Linear Motor Tactile System giving users a new touch experience while gaming. Meanwhile, the NOTE 12 G96 has a Linear Motor Tactile System that simulates shorter and crisper vibrations while gaming.

• Infinix’s Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves image stability while reducing device temperature for an immersive gaming experience.

• XOS 10.6 Software: The NOTE 12 Series features new XOS 10.6 software based on Android 12. It includes new features such as Storage Optimizer, Lightning Multi-Window, Privacy Guardian among others.

Launch

The prices of the new phones will be announced at the product launch happening at the Sarit Centre Expo at 7pm. You can catch the event on YouTube below