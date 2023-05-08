Shares

Stanbic has announced that Sauti Sol will be the Kenyan artists’ headline act at the upcoming Stanbic Yetu Festival that will take place at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10th ,2023.

The Afro-pop band of the Sura Yako fame will entertain fans with an array of music from their 5 albums, which were well-received locally and worldwide. In 2021, Sauti Sol received a Certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy for their role in making Burna Boy’s album Twice as Tall which won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

Lilian Onyach, Head Cosumer and High-Net Worth and Ag. Head of Brand and Marketing, had this to say, “We are excited to have Sauti Sol perform at the upcoming 2 nd Edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival, they will most definitely help create a soulful and unforgettable musical experience for Kenyans and beyond. Uhuru Gardens, which is the event location, was a well thought out and deliberate choice for us as it aligns with our purpose which is ‘Kenya is our Home, we drive her Growth’. Therefore, we want everyone to come to enjoy the music, acknowledge Kenya’s successes, and appreciate our Kenyan heritage. As we know, Uhuru Gardens was officially declared a National Monument in 1966 and is undergoing a massive transformation. The monuments and museum are not yet open to the public, however Stanbic Yetu Festival audiences will get a slight glimpse of the magnificent grounds.”

The event organiser, Radio Africa Events said that Uhuru Gardens is now a National Monument and Museum with a public arena on the sprawling 68 acres piece of land in Lang’ata, 15 minutes from Nairobi city centre. It will be Kenya’s largest memorial park, honouring heroes, showcasing history and attracting commerce and conventioneers. The Gardens is under the management of the Kenya Defence Forces, therefore promising adequate and high-level security for the music lovers who plan to attend the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

Stanbic Bank also shares a deep heritage in Kenya with a history spanning over 111, and is therefore deeply committed to promoting Kenyan landmarks like the Uhuru Gardens including Kenya’s arts and music industry. The bank believes in celebrating Kenya’s homegrown talent and contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry. This, in turn, helps to boost the country’s economy and create more opportunities for Kenyans.

Stanbic Yetu Festival aims to showcase the power of music to connect people and to bring to life Stanbic Bank’s brand promise “IT CAN BE”, bringing possibilities to life, by creating a truly magical live musical experience for Kenyans.

Tickets for the Stanbic Yetu Festival are available for purchase here.