The Infinix Note 12i smartphone is available in the Kenyan market at a discounted price of Ksh. 19,999. The smartphone continues the NOTE series journey in Kenya and it was launched in Kenya in May this year alongside other devices.

The journey of the NOTE series in Kenya started in 2015 with the launch of the HOT Note. Since then they have launched many devices in the range which includes the NOTE 10 series and the NOTE 11 series, which were launched in Kenya last year.

The NOTE range of smartphones have done really well in Kenya and I have no doubt that the Infinix Note 12i will also do well. It is priced in the sub Ksh. 20,000 market but it is packed with really great features.

It runs on the Android 12 and XOS 12 operating software. It is powered by a Helio G85 Ultra Gaming Processor and comes with 5000mAh Battery With 18W Fast charging, 6.82 inch HD+ touchscreen with 90Hz Dynamic Refresh, and Dual Speaker with DTS.

It also comes with 128 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM (expandable by 3 GB virtual memory), and is available in two colours i.e. Force Black and Snowfall.

The Infinix Note 12i has a triple camera setup i.e. 50MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA camera. It also has a 8MP selfie camera.

Infinix Note 12i is retailing at Ksh 19,999. It is available offline at the company’s retail stores countrywide. It also available online at XPARK, their official online store, and other online partners such as Jumia.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Dimensions: 6.72 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 198 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.82 inch IPS LCD touchscreen

OS: Android 12, XOS 12.0

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 4GB (expandable to 7 GB via virtual RAM)

Main camera: Triple camera set up

50 MP, (wide)

2 MP (depth)

QVGA

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

Features: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable with 33W Fast Charging

Colours: Force Black, Snowfall