Coca-Cola has announced the rollout of Wi-Fi hotspots across the country as part of its Coke Studio Campaign.

This is in a bid to further ignite the passion for music across the nation, and has far put up 150 Wi-Fi hotspots in select locations around the country. With a target of 4,000 hot spots by the end of October, Coke Studio remains committed to ensuring no one misses out on the music experience.

Throughout this season, fans can access Coke Studio content through a “Drink. Scan. Enjoy” on-pack activation. In line with Coke Studio strategy to engage with Gen Z, who are predominantly online and in digital platforms, WI-FI hotspots have been strategically deployed across the country. To activate the Wi-Fi and enjoy exclusive COKE STUDIO™ content, fans will need to input the code under the cap of their Coke bottles.

Earlier this year, COKE STUDIO™ announced Kenya’s renowned rapper Khaligraph Jones and multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Nikita Kering’ as representatives of Kenya in Global COKE STUDIO™ this season. So, far the duo has released their first collision together and some more collisions with the other African and global artists signed up.

“COKE STUDIO™ has always been at the forefront of innovation in the music industry. With this ambitious project, we aim to break down barriers and make music accessible to all, regardless of location, background, or economic status. These Wi-Fi hotspots are strategically placed in urban and rural areas, ensuring that everyone, from bustling city centers to remote villages, can enjoy the magic of music,” said Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Coca-Cola’s Marketing Director East and Central Africa.

Since its inception in 2017, COKE STUDIO™ has established a strong presence in Kenya and has now expanded into a global phenomenon, poised to facilitate even greater consumer engagement. During this season, audiences will continue to engage with COKE STUDIO™ through listening parties, increased partnerships with festivals and campus tours across the country to further connect with fans.

