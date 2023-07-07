Shares

Coca-Cola has announced the launch of the second season of COKE STUDIO™, in Kenya. This is in a bid to bring the most exciting emerging artists from all corners of the world together to create ‘Real Magic’.

Coca-Cola’s ‘Real Magic’ brand philosophy celebrates the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences make the world a richer and more interesting place. It is a celebration of the real-life moments and the magic, that happens when people come together.

First launched in Pakistan in 2008 and re-launched globally in May 2022, COKE STUDIO™ returns bigger and bolder this year with new artist collision song releases and a program of festival sponsorships, live performances, AR and digital content and on pack experiences, allowing audiences to discover new music wherever they are in the world, running from May – September 2023.

As a platform that celebrates borderless collaboration, COKE STUDIO™ builds on Coca-Cola’s prevalent role in shaping music culture today and connecting fans with the music and artists of the moment they love. COKE STUDIO™ aims to engage Gen Z music lovers from around the world and connect to the ethos of being your authentic self through collaborations with breakthrough artists who stand strong in their identity.

This year, Jon Batiste and 18 of the biggest breakthrough music artists of the moment from South Africa, Egypt, the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea and the Philippines for COKE STUDIO™ 2023.

Kenya’s renowned rapper Khaligraph Jones and the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Nikita Kering join this year’s lineup; the two will work alongside some of Africa’s top talented artists to reimagine their hottest tracks into new and unique musical experiences.

Speaking during the launch, Isabelle Kariuki- Rostom, Coca-Cola’s Marketing Director East and Central Africa said, ” “We are excited to be launching COKE STUDIO™2023. This season offers a rare opportunity for Coca-Cola to engage with a new generation of consumers, particularly Gen Zs. For a generation exposed to the whole universe at the touch of a button, we are elated to bring the experience of a new cross-cultural fusion closer to home. Through local and international collaborations, we intend to create music that unlocks uplifting experiences by highlighting the real magic that lives in unexpected connections through border-transcending alliances.”

Since its inception in 2017, Coke Studio has established a strong presence in Kenya and has now expanded into a global property poised to foster even greater consumer engagement. In the upcoming season, audiences can look forward to an array of exciting initiatives, including increased partnerships with festivals, listening parties, and campus tours across the country to further connect with our fans.

Coca-Cola will also unveil a web-based platform that offers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content and new music releases from our partner artists, featuring a diverse mix of global, regional, and local talent. As part of this exciting evolution, Coke Studio will collaborate with two prominent Kenyan artists in 2023 to create unforgettable musical experiences, with more details to be announced in the coming days. The COKE STUDIO™ platform is a space for true borderless creation and collaboration amongst emerging and established music artists globally. Curated in collaboration with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment. It offers the rare opportunity for artists from all over the world to collaborate creatively and experiment with sounds from different cultures, fuse genres to create new music and reach global audiences – whether bringing Punjabi music to the US or South African beats to India.