Shares

Adaptis Capital has announced its plan to expand its footprint in the US by providing a platform to enable Kenyans to venture into the US stock market. Following the opening of its American office, Adaptis Capital Inc, the Investment Management firm aims to link local investors to the US stock markets.

The US Stock Market is by far the largest in the world. This has created global interest in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The NYSE is considered one of the most extensive in the world by market capitalization where shares and bonds of the titanic North American corporations are traded. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange houses the world’s most recognized brands such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which attract huge interest.

Commenting on the grand plan, Adaptis Group CEO Kenneth Mantu said, “For investors looking to diversify their portfolio and maximize their return on investment, this strategic move by The Adaptis Group will provide them the opportunity to invest in the world’s largest economy, allowing them to hedge against geopolitical and economic risks as well as a chance to invest in the world’s largest companies.”

“We are excited to launch Adaptis Capital Inc in the US. This move is a clear affirmation of Adaptis’ vision of building today and funding tomorrow. Tapping into the US markets provides unparalleled exposure to emerging market investors who want a slice of the market-beating returns provided by US companies,” added David Mwangi, the Managing Partner of Adaptis Capital Inc.

While US investment securities are regulated by US law, there are no explicit provisions prohibiting non-residents from participating in the US stock market. There are, however, some extra hoops they may have to jump before investing. It is advisable to consult with an investment firm and use the services of a professional. Adaptis Capital seeks to be the bridge that connects aspiring investors from emerging markets to invest in the world’s biggest economy.

Investing in US stocks has clear benefits such as the rising value of the dollar, access to a variety of stocks from across the globe, better liquidity and higher market cap compared to any other stock markets in the world.