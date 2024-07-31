Google has announced the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program, including Kenyan startups Nobuk Africa, Nakili, and Triply. This year’s cohort features ten startups from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa, selected from nearly 1,000 applications.
Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. These startups have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the program’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape.
This year’s cohort represents the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.
Between July 29th and September 20th, the selected startups will participate in a program designed to support their growth. They will receive direct access to the expertise of Google mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs who have navigated the startup path. They will also engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies, and strengthen their leadership skills.
Listed below is the latest cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.
- Nobuk Africa (Kenya): Simplifying financial management for groups and collectives across Africa with a seamless platform for collecting funds, reconciling payments, and generating reports.
- Triply (Kenya): Building Africa’s travel operating system, connecting travellers with seamless booking experiences and travel businesses with powerful management tools.
- Nakili (Kenya): Bringing salons, barbershops, and spas into the digital age with a mobile-based app for streamlined management and enhanced customer experiences.
- CDIAL AI (Nigeria): Transforming multilingual communication across Africa with the power of artificial and collective intelligence.
- Earthbond (Nigeria): Lighting up homes and businesses across Africa with affordable, reliable energy solutions, bolstered by carbon accounting and development finance.
- Fixxr (South Africa): Putting car owners and businesses in the driver’s seat with transparent and convenient on-location vehicle maintenance and repair services.
- Lifesten Health (Rwanda): Innovating health and wellness through cutting-edge screening and incentive-based programs focused on physical, mental, and nutritional health.
- MyAIFactchecker (Nigeria): Equipping users with an AI-powered tool to combat misinformation and promote informed decision-making through fact-checking.
- NextCounsel (Nigeria): Supercharging lawyer productivity with an AI-powered tool for contract management, solicitor engagement, compliance, and more.
- Rana Energy (Nigeria): Providing clean, reliable energy solutions to SMEs and communities through a data-driven ecosystem.