Google has announced the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program, including Kenyan startups Nobuk Africa, Nakili, and Triply. This year’s cohort features ten startups from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa, selected from nearly 1,000 applications.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. These startups have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the program’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape.

This year’s cohort represents the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Between July 29th and September 20th, the selected startups will participate in a program designed to support their growth. They will receive direct access to the expertise of Google mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs who have navigated the startup path. They will also engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies, and strengthen their leadership skills.

Listed below is the latest cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.