Shares

Tems, a GRAMMY Award-winning, Oscar nominated, Lagos, Nigeria-based singer, songwriter, and producer has announced her highly-anticipated debut studio album Born In The Wild. The album is set to be released this May via Since ‘93/RCA Records.

Tems made her Coachella Music Festival debut where she delivered a show stopping performance with special appearances from Justin Bieber and Wizkid to perform their smash hit “Essence.” She is set to blaze the Coachella stage once again on April 21st.

Ahead of her debut album release, Tems recently released 2 new songs “Me & U” and “Not An Angel,” notably marking her first full-length releases since her ‘If Orange Was A Place’ EP in 2021. Since its release, “Me & U” has amassed over 45 million streams and spent more than 7 weeks in the top 5 of the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. Tems was also recently honored with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard’s 2024 Women in Music Awards, where she delivered a stunning live performance of “Not An Angel” .