Shares

Spotify has released a list of the top streamed artists globally from Africa. According to Spotify statistics, Nigerian artist, Burna boy is the most streamed African artist globally. Sauti Sol is the most streamed artist outside Kenya, and Ayub Ogada’s Kothbiro is the most streamed track outside of Kenya.

Africa’s diverse music landscape with its distinctive genres continues to give rise to musical collaborations both on the continent and abroad. Burna Boy has used his sound to drive successful collaborations including Loved By You (feat. Burna Boy) with Justin Bieber and Location (feat. Burna Boy) with British rapper Dave.

Similarly, the global success of Master KG’s hit Jerusalema (feat. Nomcebo Zikode), and the subsequent remix featuring Burna Boy garnered over 43 million streams globally over the last 90 days (March – May 2021).

“Spotify has always celebrated Africa’s abundance of talent and diversity. Now with Spotify’s presence across Africa, we will continue to use the power of the platform to amplify African creators to a global audience. This serves to offer artists even more opportunity to further strengthen their connection to their audiences as well as drive the discovery of their music to new audiences which, for us, is an integral part of the user’s listening experience,” said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.

With the recent expansion of RADAR, Spotify’s global artists program that supports artists, has been viewed as instrumental in promoting talent from across Africa. To date, RADAR Africa has welcomed several creators including, Elaine, rapper Willy Cardiac, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems and AmaPiano hitmaker Focalistic, to the roster of Africa’s RADAR artists.

These young artists have all been influenced by the sounds of Africa, with Focalistic listing South Africa’s classic Bacardi house music as the music that continues to influence his expressive AmaPiano. Focalistic also names top Nigerian producer, Fresh as one of his biggest African influencers.

On 24th May, there will be an African takeover of Spotify’s Global X playlist. The playlist will spotlight Africa’s biggest artists across regions and on each day, the playlist cover will be dedicated to artists including Lady Du, DaVido, Sarkodie, Sauti Sol, ElGrandeToto, Mohammed Ramadan and Diamond Platinumz. The Global X playlist is a key part of Spotify’s Global Cultures Initiative that promotes culturally diverse music from around the world.

The top streamed African artists globally (March – May 2021)

Burna Boy Aya Nakamura Seether Wizkid Master KG

The top streamed tracks by African artists globally (March – May 2021)

Copines – Aya Nakamura Loved By You (feat. Burna Boy) – Burna Boy, Justin Bieber Jerusalema (feat. Nomcebo Zikode) – Master KG Location (feat. Burna Boy) – Burna Boy, Dave Djadja (feat. Maluma) – Remix – Aya Nakamura, Maluma

The top streamed Kenyan artists outside of Kenya (March – May 2021)

Sauti Sol Jeff Kaale Ayub Ogada Otile Brown Nviiri The Storyteller Nyashinski Arrow Bwoy Stella Mwangi Paapi Muzik Willy Paul

The top streamed tracks by Kenyan artists outside of Kenya (March – May 2021)