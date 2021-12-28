Shares

Little, a Kenyan cab hailing app, has launched Little party, an initiative aimed at advocating for responsible drinking. To further their commitment to this course, Little has partnered with East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to offer over 1 million discounted rides to customers in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu. This is in a campaign dubbed Sherehe bila hasara meant to sensitize party goers to leave their vehicles home and enjoy themselves responsibly without risking their safety.

Little has been a key partner for social events such as the recent concerts by international acts Adekunule Gold, Omah Lay, NSG to name a few, offering discounted rides on its app worth Ksh. 5,000,000. To enjoy Little discounts, customers simply need to download the Little application on Google Play store or Apple store and use the promo code EABLDRINKIQ to enjoy discounts of up to Ksh. 250 for two trips.

Speaking about the campaign, Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti said, “The festive season is a time to celebrate. However, statistically it is a time when a lot of lives are lost as a result of driving under the influence of alcohol. It is for this reason that we are running this campaign to encourage people attending events or reveling to take discounted Little rides home, to ensure they arrive safely.”

“For us at EABL, responsible drinking means drinking in a manner that will not cause harm. That includes eating and drinking water in between taking alcohol, and using taxis to get home. This festive period, we have partnered with Little to give 10,000 riders discounted rides of up to Ksh. 250 to curb drunk driving,” said KBL’s sustainability manager, Maryanne Nderu.