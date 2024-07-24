Shares

Burna Boy is set to grace the stage in an intimate setting as part of YouTube Music Nights on July 26th. The event will see Burna Boy celebrate hits from his album, ‘African Giant’, marking its 5th anniversary.

The YouTube Music Nights program places global superstar artists on intimate stages, creating an electrifying experience and live video content to connect artists and their fans. Through a blend of Performance Video, Live Stream, and Shorts content, Music Nights empowers artists to showcase their craft, stripped back and up close.

The event will be live-streamed exclusively on Burna Boy’s YouTube channel, allowing fans worldwide to join in the celebration. With his fusion of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat, and pop, Burna Boy is one of Africa’s most celebrated stars. He released his full-length debut, ‘L.I.F.E’, in 2013, and followed this with two more albums over the next five years. He has collaborations with artists like J Hus, Fall Out Boy, and Lily Allen.

Speaking ahead of the event, Burna Boy expressed his excitement saying, “Celebrating the 5-year anniversary of ‘African Giant’ with a special performance in London, supported by YouTube Music, has been an incredible experience. This album holds a special place in my heart as it represents a pivotal moment in my career and a powerful statement of African pride. Performing these songs for my fans, who have supported me every step of the way, is a reminder of the journey we’ve shared and the cultural impact we’ve made together.”

“We are thrilled to present Burna Boy on YouTube Music Nights, celebrating the 5th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, African Giant. This event exemplifies YouTube’s commitment to showcasing the best of global music and connecting artists with fans in unique and meaningful ways. Burna Boy’s artistry and impact are undeniable, and we can’t wait for the world to experience this special performance,” said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music at YouTube in Africa.

In 2019, ‘African Giant’ marked his international breakthrough, earning a nomination for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. His follow-up album, ‘Twice as Tall’ released in 2020, reached #54 on the Billboard 200 and #11 in the UK Album Chart, winning the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album. Burna Boy continued his winning streak with ‘Love, Damini’ in 2022 and earned his first #1 in the UK with his latest album, ‘I Told Them…’ in 2023. He also made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to sell out the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.