Spotify has revealed the top 20 songs that are popular with users on their platform in Kenya over the last 90 days.

Geri Inengi by Wakadinali is the only Kenyan song on the list. Topping the list is Burna Boy’s Last Last, which samples Tony Braxton’s 2000 hit He Wasn’t Man Enough. The track was released as his first single from his album Love, Damini, and not only claimed the top spot in Kenya, but also topped lists in markets like Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.

Girl Power: Fave’s Baby Riddim, which is 17th, is the only song by a female artist that is not part of a collaboration. Ayra Starr and Tems are also in the top 20, with “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” and “WAIT FOR U”, respectively, which are both collaborations.

Here’s what full list of what Kenyans have been listening to the last 90 days;

Spotify’s most-streamed songs in the last 90 days in Kenya:

Spotify’s most streamed songs in the last 90 days globally