Spotify has revealed the top 20 songs that are popular with users on their platform in Kenya over the last 90 days.
Geri Inengi by Wakadinali is the only Kenyan song on the list. Topping the list is Burna Boy’s Last Last, which samples Tony Braxton’s 2000 hit He Wasn’t Man Enough. The track was released as his first single from his album Love, Damini, and not only claimed the top spot in Kenya, but also topped lists in markets like Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.
Girl Power: Fave’s Baby Riddim, which is 17th, is the only song by a female artist that is not part of a collaboration. Ayra Starr and Tems are also in the top 20, with “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” and “WAIT FOR U”, respectively, which are both collaborations.
Here’s what full list of what Kenyans have been listening to the last 90 days;
Spotify’s most-streamed songs in the last 90 days in Kenya:
- “Last Last” by Burna Boy
- “Sugarcane (Remix)” by Camidoh, Darkoo, King Promise, Mayorkun
- “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” by Mavins, Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx
- “For My Hand” by Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran
- “Finesse” by BNXN fka Buju, Pheelz
- “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel, Tekno
- “Girlfriend” by Ruger
- “Calm Down” by Rema
- “KU LO SA – A COLORS SHOW” by Oxlade
- “It’s Plenty” by Burna Boy
- “WAIT FOR U” by Future, Drake,Tems
- “emiliana” by CKay
- “Monalisa” by Sarz, Lojay
- “Geri Inengi” by Wakadinali, Scar Mkadinali, Sewersydaa, SirBwoy
- “Dior” by Ruger
- “understand” by Omah Lay
- “Baby Riddim” by Fave
- “Monalisa” by Sarz, Lojay, Chris Brown
- “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake, 21 Savage
- “Sip (Alcohol)” by Joeboy
Spotify’s most streamed songs in the last 90 days globally
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush
- “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
- “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
- “Glimpse of Us” by Joji
- “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
- “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo
- “Efecto” by Bad Bunny
- “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “PROVENZA” by KAROL G
- “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
- “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
- “Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- “Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
- “Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
- “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
- “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic