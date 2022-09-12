Shares

Spotify has revealed the top 20 songs that are popular with users on their platform in Kenya over the last 90 days.

Geri Inengi by Wakadinali is the only Kenyan song on the list. Topping the list is Burna Boy’s Last Last, which samples Tony Braxton’s 2000 hit He Wasn’t Man Enough. The track was released as his first single from his album Love, Damini, and not only claimed the top spot in Kenya, but also topped lists in markets like Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.

Girl Power: Fave’s Baby Riddim, which is 17th, is the only song by a female artist that is not part of a collaboration. Ayra Starr and Tems are also in the top 20, with “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” and “WAIT FOR U”, respectively, which are both collaborations.

Here’s what full list of what Kenyans have been listening to the last 90 days;

Spotify’s most-streamed songs in the last 90 days in Kenya:

  1. Last Last” by Burna Boy
  2. Sugarcane (Remix)” by Camidoh, Darkoo, King Promise, Mayorkun
  3. Overloading (OVERDOSE)” by Mavins, Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx
  4. For My Hand” by Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran
  5. Finesse” by BNXN fka Buju, Pheelz
  6. Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by  Kizz Daniel, Tekno
  7. Girlfriend” by Ruger
  8. Calm Down” by Rema
  9. KU LO SA – A COLORS SHOW” by Oxlade
  10. It’s Plenty” by Burna Boy
  11. WAIT FOR U” by Future, Drake,Tems
  12. emiliana” by CKay
  13. Monalisa” by Sarz, Lojay
  14. Geri Inengi” by Wakadinali, Scar Mkadinali, Sewersydaa, SirBwoy
  15. Dior” by Ruger
  16. understand” by Omah Lay
  17. Baby Riddim” by Fave
  18. Monalisa” by Sarz, Lojay, Chris Brown
  19. Jimmy Cooks” by Drake, 21 Savage
  20. Sip (Alcohol)” by Joeboy

Spotify’s most streamed songs in the last 90 days globally

  1. As It Was” by Harry Styles
  2. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush
  3. Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
  4. Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
  5. Glimpse of Us” by Joji
  6. Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
  7. Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo
  8. Efecto” by Bad Bunny
  9. Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
  10. Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  11. PROVENZA” by KAROL G
  12. About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  13. Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
  14. Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
  15. Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
  16. STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
  17. Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
  18. Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
  19. Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
  20. I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic