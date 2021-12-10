Shares

Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, December 13th a public holiday to mark Jamhuri Day. This is by virtue of Jamhuri Day falling on a Sunday, 12th December.

“It is hereby confirmed that 13th December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday 12th December 2021. This day bears profound historical significance as it marks the attainment of Kenya’s independence and the birth of the Republic,” stated the CS in a public notice.

The CS further called on Kenyans to honour and celebrate the day in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country.

This year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Uhuru Gardens on Sunday, 12th December, and will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The President will also commission a museum at the park.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, while on an inspection tour at the park, noted that the preparations are well underway for Sunday. He noted that a maximum of 11,000 people will be allowed into the park, adding that counties are not allowed to hold separate celebrations. This is due to the ongoing infections risk poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kibicho further noted that COVID-19 vaccination stands will be open from 8 am – 5 pm at Uchumi Langata grounds from Friday December 10 to Sunday December 12. This will allow invited guests and members of the public get COVID-19 vaccines as part of the ongoing mass vaccination drive.