The Directorate of Immigration Services has announced that old Kenyan passports will not be operational after November 30, 2022.

This is the fifth time that the deadline has been postponed with the first deadline being August 2019, and the second time being February 2020. In 2020, the Interior Ministry stated the reason for extension of the deadline was the fact that about 1.8 Million Kenyans in the diaspora were yet to replace their old passports with the new Kenyan passport. In 2021, the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Government of Kenya has been in the process of phasing out the old passports as part of the binding commitment made to migrate to the new Kenyan passport.

The immigration centres currently processing the new Kenyan passports in Kenya are in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret, and Embu. The passports are also being issued at the Kenyan embassy in Washington DC, in Berlin, Paris, London, Johannesburg and Dubai.

Kenyans are advised to make the necessary arrangements and acquire the electronic passports at the earliest opportunity possible to avoid travelling inconveniencies.

Starting 1st December 2022, the old Kenyan passport will be null and void. No Kenyan will be able to travel internationally without a valid new Kenyan passport.

The new Kenyan passport has new features which includes: